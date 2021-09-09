As Joburg battles with restrictions, Palm Ridge leaks are wasting clean water

Residents say they are tired of asking government to help fix the major water leaks, while officials say the community is to blame for vandalising the pipes.

JOHANNESBURG - While Rand Water is limiting water supply across Johannesburg due to constraints, burst pipes have left residents fuming in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni.

Endless torrents of water gush out of broken water pipes. The community tried to block the hole with two rocks but the clean water simply navigates around these objects and ends up on the dirty streets anyway.

At the same time, homes around the pipes don't have access to the essential resource at all. Many don't even have toilets.

Two weeks ago, Rand Water slapped Gauteng residents with 20% restrictions, saying old infrastructure and bursting pipes contributed to a capacity problem.

But the residents that Eyewitness News spoke to detailed their constant battle with leaked pipes, which result in millions of liters of potable water being wasted.

Just opposite the R550 highway in Ekurhuleni, stands have been allocated for the RDP project and water connections are in place.

But the infrastructure has been vandalised due to people trying to connect themselves to the source, leaving potable water cascading past the vacant land.

WATCH: Water crisis hits parts of Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni

None of the people Eyewitness News interviewed wanted to be named in this report.

One woman - a retired South African National Defence Force soldier - met Eyewitness News at her fence where she explained how frustrating it was that water was being wasted.

She also said she was no longer holding out any hope that someone would come to fix the problem. She said she was at a point where she didn't even want to vote anymore.

“There is no service delivery, nothing. And if you have a problem, you don’t get helped.”

Another resident considered himself lucky. He recently moved into his RDP house and he has water and sanitation but feels equally angered by the water being wasted all over his neigbourhood.

But his neighbour said sometimes she had to go without water for weeks and had to take long walks to collect supply elsewhere.

"They open the pipe, there are lots of pipes all over here, because they didn’t finish this [RDP housing] project."

During a short drive through the area close to the highway, Eyewitness News counted at least 10 water pipes with clean water rushing into the street due to broken infrastructure.

Community members said they reported the issue to the municipality and no one has done anything about it.

Farmers in the nearby area did the same. But around six months down the line and millions of rands later in wasted water, the problem persists with no sign of any action on the horizon.

But Ekurhuleni MMC for Water and Sanitation Tiisetso Nketle told Eyewitness News that illegal water connections were a huge problem in the area and contributed to to the wastage.

“The community goes there and they steal the connections. That’s why those pipes are leaking. They even affect the other areas. They are vandalising it.”

Nketle committed to calling a meeting with other government members this week to look into the allegations.

“I will coordinate a meeting between us and human settlements to say we really need to do something. We will also have to speak to the province about those houses.”

A second woman said she was used to the water flowing into her yard. But she added that when someone eventually attended to the leaking pipes, the community members that have running water would be left without supply for weeks.

“Like last week, the whole week we had no water. We had to go ask for water down the road, at the houses down there,” she said. She has been staying in the neigbourhood for six months.

Whether it is vandalism or government apathy, either way, people in the area are tired.

"There is no water here. Where do you go to the loo? We ask from the neighbours,” said another resident . He is borrowing water from his neighbour who managed to get himself connected somehow.

“It’s really bad, it’s unfair. But I’m not going to vote because I don’t see anything moving on here.”

