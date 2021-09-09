Taps often run dry in parts of Gauteng amid water restrictions

Water shortages have been felt across many communities and have become a persistent issue in Gauteng despite seemingly healthy damn levels.

JOHANNESBURG - Communities across Gauteng are in distress over water supply.

Last month, Rand Water issued water restrictions to municipalities including Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane.

That’s because the system was experiencing severe pressure, and water demand was consistently exceeding supply.

As these precautionary restrictions continue, some areas are finding themselves without water for prolonged periods, putting even more strain on resources.

There is an increasing demand for water and reserves are being used up faster than they can be replenished.

Rand Water’s Chief Operating Officer Mahlomola Mehlo said the utility was facing limitation to its infrastructure.

“The level of the Vaal Dam itself is sitting at around 88%. Now, the limitation is on how much can Rand Water actually take and that is informed by infrastructure. So we cannot push more into an infrastructure that can only take so much.”

Mehlo said if the current rate of water usage continues, the demand was likely to exceed supply into the summer season.

“There is a sustainability question that we are dealing with here, the consumption patterns will start to rise.”

While the utility explores solutions that will hopefully offer longer-lasting relief from even more crippling water shortages, many municipalities around the country are bracing for similar problems as temperatures rise.

