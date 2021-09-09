Siphokazi Booi murder case to be transferred to higher court

Sithobele Qebe appeared in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he was charged with Siphokazi Booi’s murder.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend in Paarl will be transferred to a higher court.

Sithobele Qebe appeared in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he was charged with Siphokazi Booi’s murder.

The burnt body of a woman was found at Mbekweni train station last weekend and while DNA is still outstanding, it’s strongly believed to be that of Booi.

She was last seen alive by family members a week ago.

Mbekweni residents arrived in their numbers at the Paarl Magistrates Court demanding answers.

Before he was charged with murdering Booi a few days ago, Qebe was charged with assaulting her last month.

For that case, he is due back in court in October.

This has infuriated White City residents who want to know why he was granted bail in the assault matter.

The State said that they relied on information given to them by police and the information in the assault case did not detail a history of abuse and lacked evidence pertaining to this.

Control prosecutor at the Paarl Magistrates Court, Nathan Johnson said: “We did make an inquiry and ask if there is a history of violence with this woman and they came to us and said nothing. There was no indication that there was a history of violence in the matter hence he got bail on the first matter.”

Both assault and murder cases have now been combined.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.