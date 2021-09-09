Search for youths killed in mob attack and thrown in river enters day five

A community leader who has spoken to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity said a group of residents was planning a march to the local police station. They want an update on the search for the four bodies.

CAPE TOWN - It's been five days since four youths were killed in a mob justice attack in Mfuleni. And there is still no sign of their bodies, after they were thrown into a river.

The victims, between the ages of 15 and 23, were killed by a mob who accused them of robbery.

Two of the victims are brothers. A community leader who has spoken to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity said a group of residents was planning a march to the local police station. They want an update on the search for the four bodies.

He said the victims' families needed closure.

One resident said since the incident, the mother of a 15-year-old killed in the vigilante attack had been sitting on the riverbank desperate for any news on the search.

“For days, she's been coming here and I think it's so sad for her now because she feels helpless,” said the resident.

She understands residents have had enough of crime, but said they shouldn't take the law into their own hands.

