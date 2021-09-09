PSC: Water Dept still struggling to pay supplier invoices on time

The Public Service Commission has been raising the issue of non-payment of suppliers for years, warning that it leads to the destruction of companies and the reversal of the government’s job creation efforts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission on Thursday said that except for the Department of Water and Sanitation and its entities, the rest of the national departments had shown great improvements in the timeous payments of service providers.

The commission has raised concern with the continued non-adherence to policy despite the president saying that the offence should be considered as financial misconduct.

The Public Service Commission said that there remained little or no consequence management to hold those responsible for non-payments of suppliers to account.

Commissioner Michael Seloane has gone through some of the biggest offenders in government.

“The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure showed a slight increase in the number of outstanding invoices, that is 14 invoices and a related cost of R251,000 as compared to zero invoices at the end of March. However, the Department of Water and Sanitation, excluding the trading entity, shows a slight decline in invoices from 150 at the end of March 2021 to 148.”

The PSC said it is also concerned that some departments still did not submit exception reports to the National Treasury despite this being a compliance requirement.

The entity said that this showed a great disregard for accountability.

