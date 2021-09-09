People of SA made a mistake by putting ANC in power - Cope

Cope deputy president, Willie Madisha, said that the ANC had failed the people post-liberation.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of the People (Cope) said that South Africans made a mistake by putting the African National Congress (ANC) back into power and needed to correct that at the polls.

The party on Thursday briefed the media about its preparations for the local government elections set down for 1 November.

"We have very serious problems. That’s why we as Cope say the people of South Africa made a mistake, which we say we are going to correct, together with the people of South Africa. They made a mistake by putting the ANC there."

Madisha said that his party was ready for the polls and had registered all its candidates.

"We can also announce that we are contesting the local government elections in all nine provinces," Madisha said.

