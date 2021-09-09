Over a third of GP households living below poverty line due to COVID - survey

The research was conducted by the Gauteng City-Region Observatory during the period of October 2020 and May 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest Quality of Life Survey has found that the aftermath of the stringent COVID-19 lockdown, compounded with persisting challenges, has seen over a third of Gauteng households living below the poverty line.

The research was conducted by the Gauteng City-Region Observatory during the period of October 2020 and May 2021.

The latest findings detail just how much of a socio-economic fallout the COVID-19 pandemic has had for the province.

Project manager, Dr Julia de Kadt, said that six years of progress in poverty alleviation had effectively been erased.

“In 2021, poverty levels have shot back up. We now find that of 36% of households, over a third are living in poverty. This is higher than the figure in 2013/14/15. Effectively, we are seeing six years of poverty alleviation erased.”

De Kadt said that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to disruptions to normal economic activity, recreational activities and general social interaction.

"It’s clear COVID-19 has changed behaviours in the province, and it has also triggered an economic collapse, which could have more implications. This inequality translates into very different experiences of life in the province."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.