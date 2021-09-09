Only way to fix SA is to vote ANC out of power - ActionSA's Mashaba

Herman Mashaba and the party’s mayoral candidates led the launch of ActionSA’s election campaign ahead of the 1 November local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg mayor and ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, said that the only way to fix South Africa’s many problems was through the African National Congress (ANC) being voted out of power.

Mashaba and the party’s mayoral candidates led the launch of ActionSA’s election campaign ahead of the 1 November local government elections.

Mashaba, who is ActionSA’s candidate for Joburg mayor, said that he intended to undo cadre deployment in the city and elsewhere where they govern, saying that people should only be hired based on their qualifications.

"The days of people holding senior positions in government because of who they know are over. They will hold positions in government because of what you know, not who you know. And I'm unapologetic about this, I got rid of a lot of cadres during my three years and I know I was criticised for getting rid of experienced people. Experienced in what? Experienced in stealing. I don't need experienced thieves and thugs," Mashaba said.

He reminded attendees of the launch in the city centre that he had prioritised the insourcing of workers in the City of Joburg and would be following the same model should he be elected.

ActionSA is among the first parties to hold gatherings amid the COVID-19 alert level three restrictions after Wednesday’s announcement of the election date.

The party will be contesting elections for the first time this year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.