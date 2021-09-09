Niehaus' ANC employment in balance over attempt to press charges against top 6

The party is unhappy with Carl Niehaus over a press release in which he invited journalists to come witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial long-standing African National Congress (ANC) member, Carl Niehaus, is back in the crosshairs of the party and this time, officials are threatening to terminate his employment contract on Thursday.

The party is unhappy with Niehaus over a press release in which he invited journalists to come to witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass.

In a letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, from the ANC’s general manager, Febe Potgieter, Niehaus is given until Thursday afternoon to explain why he should not be dismissed.

He’s already on suspension following some of the utterances he made outside former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home in the lead-up to his arrest.

Niehaus has until this hour to convince the ANC that a statement issued on Wednesday night in his name, with his number on it, has nothing to do with him.

The statement, which circulated on social media, contained an open invitation to witness him laying charges of theft against his bosses, related to the ongoing non-payment of staff salaries.

Niehaus already faces expulsion over comments that he made in defence of Zuma and suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

In a scathing statement on Thursday afternoon, the ANC has described the attempt to press charges as divisive and counter-revolutionary.

It also said that Niehaus did not represent ANC staffers, calling him an opportunist and ill-disciplined.

Niehaus was unable to comment and attempts to reach the ANC were unsuccessful.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.