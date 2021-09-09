NFP: We'll honour kaMagwaza-Msibi’s memory by winning her election targets

Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi passed away this week from cardiac arrest and on Thursday a memorial service is being held in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal to remember her.

DURBAN - The National Freedom Party (NFP) on Thursday said that it would honour the memory of its late founding president Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi by winning municipalities that she had set her sights on.



KaMagwaza-Msibi passed away this week from cardiac arrest and on Thursday a memorial service was held in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal to remember her.

NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe said that it was her wish to clinch the Zululand and uThukela municipalities in the local government elections.

KaMagwaza-Msibi’s loved ones, colleagues and NFP supporters packed the Umalusi Omuhle Catholic Church, in Ulundi to pay tribute to her.

They spoke fondly of the woman that many have described as a fearless and exemplary leader.

Her party also wants to fulfil her wishes to win two key municipalities in the upcoming elections.

Mdletshe said although KaMagwaza-Msibi’s passing had affected their campaign, they would work harder.

“She wanted to attain Zululand and we will ensure that we fulfil her wishes. She wanted us to win uThukela Municipality and we are going to work hard to attain those municipalities that she has identified.”

KaMagwaza-Msibi will be laid to rest on Saturday and her family has requested that she be granted a special provincial funeral.

