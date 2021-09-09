NFP: Passing of leader Magwaza-Msibi might affect us in upcoming elections

Magwaza-Msibi's colleagues, family and friends have gathered at her Ulundi home in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday to pay tribute to the late politician.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Freedom Party (NFP) on Thursday said that the passing of its founding president Zanele Magwaza-Msibi might affect it in the upcoming local government elections.

She passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest.

NFP secretary-general Caanan Mdletshe said that campaigning without her would be difficult: “She was the core of what we were going to do and now that she is no more, it is going to be extremely difficult.”

