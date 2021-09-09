MPs pay tribute to slain officer Faizel Adams

MPs said Sergeant Faizel Adams served Parliament with dedication, humility and kindness.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has expressed shock and sadness following the murder of a police officer in Parow earlier this week.

Sergeant Faizel Adams was stationed at Parliament. He was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, apparently while visiting relatives.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear and the officer was off duty at the time.

MPs on Wednesday said Sergeant Adams served Parliament with dedication, humility and kindness.

They've called on detectives to leave no stone unturned in their search for the father of two's killers.

His murder comes days after another sergeant was murdered in Eersteriver.

It's believed the officer, stationed in Lentegeur, was hijacked before he was killed.

The latest quarterly crime statistics show 32 officers were killed between April and June.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.