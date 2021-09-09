Mashaba launches Action SA's election campaign

Action SA will be contesting its first election since Herman Mashaba resigned from the Democratic Alliance last year citing ideological differences and racism.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s political party, Action SA, has launched its election campaign ahead of the local government elections, promising improved service delivery and insourcing of workers.

Mashaba told attendees in Johannesburg’s city centre on Thursday that they would intensify their campaign over the next eight weeks to bring South Africans who are tired of corruption and service delivery failures their message of hope and renewal.

Mashaba said their campaign would demonstrate their track record of success in local government as mayors, MMCs and senior public officials.

He said the only way to fix South Africa was by voting out the African National Congress.

“We are here this morning to say to South Africa, that we are gatvol, we are tired and we need change. We are here to say to South Africa this morning, that a new baby is on the block, launched just over a year ago.”