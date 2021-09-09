Mabuza urges people to get vaccinated in order to reopen entertainment sector

Deputy President David Mabuza was speaking at Wednesday’s launch of a mass mobilisation campaign at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has called on the creative and sports sectors to become the flag bearers in promoting the COVID-19 vaccination.

It's been more than a year since sporting events and creative festivals were banned in an attempt to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

Mabuza said the country was making progress in the provision of vaccines, adding that people must be misled.

“If we so desire to return to our theatres, to our concerts and fashion shows, it lies with us to go out and mobilise our people to vaccinate.”