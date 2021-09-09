Mabuza urges people to get vaccinated in order to reopen entertainment sector
Deputy President David Mabuza was speaking at Wednesday’s launch of a mass mobilisation campaign at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has called on the creative and sports sectors to become the flag bearers in promoting the COVID-19 vaccination.
Mabuza was speaking at Wednesday’s launch of a mass mobilisation campaign at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
It's been more than a year since sporting events and creative festivals were banned in an attempt to minimise the impact of COVID-19.
Mabuza said the country was making progress in the provision of vaccines, adding that people must be misled.
“If we so desire to return to our theatres, to our concerts and fashion shows, it lies with us to go out and mobilise our people to vaccinate.”
With limited fiscal resources from government, no amount of support could be enough to compensate for the negative impact of Covid-19 on sustainable incomes and livelihoods.David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) September 8, 2021
We have no doubt that, with the active participation of leaders and practitioners in the creative sectors and sport, we will reach every village, every suburb and every street corner to get South Africans vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/RFu73ViVx1David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) September 8, 2021
This stadium can be full of spectators again, if we choose to vaccinate against the #Coronavirus. #IChooseVaccination #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/2v4fK605TtDavid D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) September 8, 2021