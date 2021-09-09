Go

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you won.

Picture: www.sxc.hu.
JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 are:

Lotto: 02, 04, 18, 19, 20, 28 B: 45

Lotto Plus 1: 11, 18, 36, 38, 43, 45 B: 17

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 20, 27, 32, 33, 48 B: 28

