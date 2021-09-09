JZ Foundation: Public ill-informed about medical parole

Calls are mounting for Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser to explain how he decided to grant former President Jacob Zuma parole after admitting that he approved it even though the medical parole advisory board advised against it.

CAPE TOWN – The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that the public was ill-informed about what it took for a prisoner to qualify for medical parole.

Fraser has in fact admitted that he approved Zuma's parole even though the medical parole advisory board advised against it.

The foundation's Mzwanele Manyi said that people were misinterpreting this decision.

“So as an accounting manager, Arthur Fraser acted in his mandate and took everything into account and made his decision.”

The Freedom Front Plus believes that the decision shows clear bias and the United Democratic Movement’s Bantu Holomisa believes that Fraser did not take the decision on his own.

“The minister and the president must confirm that they were not involved in issuing instructions to Fraser. In other words, this is nothing but a political directive.”

The former president was serving a 15-month term for contempt, but he never spent a single night in an actual jail cell.

Instead, he was incarcerated in a prison medical wing before he was admitted to a private hospital for reasons that have not been disclosed.

