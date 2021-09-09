IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued its first ever report on private donations to political parties.

This is in terms of the Political Party Funding Act, which came into effect in April.

The act says that donations to both represented and unrepresented political parties of more than R100,000 must be declared to the commission and caps at R15 million the amount that any single donor may give a party in a year.

Three parties – the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), which are both represented, and Action SA, which is not – together declared receiving qualifying donations to the value of more than R30m.

In a briefing on Tuesday, IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love broke down the numbers:

"The ANC and the DA declared individual donations that they received of R10,720,000.00 and R15,983,751.48 respectively – so, the first coming to the ANC and the second to the DA. Action SA declared total direct donations amounting to R3,305,090.26," Love said.

