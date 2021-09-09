Health Dept aware of concerns on discharging patients, Esidimeni inquest hears

Former Life Esidimeni nursing manager, Zanele Buthelezi, previously told the inquest into the deaths of over 140 psychiatric patients that assessments made found that 60% of the patients at Esidimeni’s Waverly Centre were not ready to be discharged.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Life Esidimeni nursing manager Zanele Buthelezi said that officials from the Health Department were aware of the concerns raised regarding patients who were not fit to be discharged.

“They were made aware in strategic meetings that occurred with government officials,” Buthelezi said.

She has concluded her testimony and cross-examination in the virtual sitting of the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

