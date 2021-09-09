Family in shock after search for Khomanani Mawa ends in tragedy

JOHANNESBURG - The family of six-year-old Khomanani Mawa, whose body has now been found almost four days after he fell into an open manhole in Orange Farm, are still processing his death and what to make of the circumstances.

On Sunday afternoon, Mawa was playing with friends who later reported that he had fallen into the uncovered chamber.

A frantic and exhaustive operation involving dozens of people soon began to try find him. His body was recovered on Wednesday in Evaton from a flowing sewage.

For a few days, Mawa’s family held on to hope and prayed for a miracle. But it was not to be.

As the hours passed, they knew that chances of his survival were slim especially in the harsh underground system.

Their worst fears were realised on Wednesday when municipal teams from the City of Joburg and Emfuleni retrieved the little boy’s remains.

Partially dressed and lifeless it was all too much for those on the scene.

“The government must take responsibility, that manhole was open. I passed there and a within few minutes later, I heard that my brother’s child fell into that manhole,” said Mawa’s distraught uncle Eric Chauke.

Meanwhile, the City of Joburg said it would address the issue of uncovered manholes and other neglected infrastructure in and around Orange Farm.

