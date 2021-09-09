Ellis names final Banyana squad for Aisha Buhari Cup

The Senior Women’s National team had their first training session on Monday and coach Desiree Ellis was satisfied with the level of fitness from most of the players.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis on Wednesday named her final 18-woman squad for the Aisha Buhari Cup that will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from 15 to 21 September 2021.

The team assembled at the SAFA Technical Centre (Fun Valley) on Sunday and is expected to depart for Nigeria on Sunday, 12 September, where they will be joined by their overseas-based players.



The national team was scheduled to travel to the Netherlands in June to play the hosts in an international friendly as part of the CAF AWCON preparations, but the trip was called off due to COVID-19.

The Senior Women’s National team had their first training session on Monday and coach Ellis was satisfied with the level of fitness from most of the players.

“Today was a restart and it was good to see the players after a long while. You can see that they have been playing. The level of fitness is what we reasonably expected. As the week goes by, we will concentrate more on specifics and obviously conditioning before we travel. I was also very happy with the new players that came in, they don’t look like they are too far behind as well,” added Ellis.

The Banyana Banyana coach added that the Aisha Buhari Cup was ideal for the AWCON qualifiers preparations and an opportunity to also look at Banyana’s overseas-based players.

Banyana Banyana squad for Aisha Buhari Cup:

Goalkeepers

Kaylin Swart (JVW FC)

Regirl Ngobeni (University of Western Cape)

Defenders

Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk)

Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City)

Tiisetso Makhubele (Tshwane University of Technology)

Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology FC)

Midfielders:

Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC)

Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC)

Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid)

Refiloe Jane (AC Milan)

Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens FC)

Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC)

Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape)

Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC)

Forwards:

Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape

Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Hildah Magaia (Moron BK)

