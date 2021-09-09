EC cop sentenced to 24 years for killing estranged wife outside son’s school

Constable Zandisile Zweni was sentenced in the East London High Court on Wednesday in connection with the incident which occurred outside their son's school three years ago.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape Police officer has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment for murdering his estranged wife in East London.

Zweni (47) shot his wife Andiswa at Voorpos Primary School following an argument in June 2018.

The couple were separated at the time of the murder.

In 2019, the officer pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife.

Sentencing proceedings started last year and during these proceedings Zweni changed his legal team and then gave evidence in mitigation of sentence.

He told the court he didn't intend killing his wife and that he couldn't remember certain details of the fateful day as he was not in the right frame of mind.

He also changed his plea to not guilty.

The court sent Zweni for mental evaluation and it was found that he was mentally fit when he killed his wife.

He was then subsequently found guilty of murder and sentenced this week.

