DAVID MAIMELA: Imagining renewal and succession in SA

OPINION

I recently wrote an article focusing on the African National Congress and its renewal efforts. With case studies of China, Nicaragua, and Zimbabwe, I argued that the ANC is missing opportunities of renewal by focusing solely on organisational renewal, while neglecting state reform.

This week, still on the same theme, my focus is on renewal and succession - but in poetry.

Imagine.

What renewal and succession would mean?

That OR Tambo handed over to his own generation

And his generation lasted for only a decade.

That only a few would remain

For continuity and learning.

For Paulo Freire was correct

The learning process is dialogical.

Imagine.

The seats they would occupy

Of dignity and honour

More prestigious than Cape Town.

For they would be the community of sages and referees

In our sojourn for a better life.

Indlela ibuzwa kwabaphambili.

Imagine.

That succession is not a linear process.

But a creative interactive relay, continuum

Of growth, progress, and civilisation.

Of the wisdom of Kgosietsile

Of PastPresentFuture.

Imagine.

That the indignity of agonising over retirement

Would not enter the subconscious.

That the country would have made

A conscious decision.

To reward all our liberation veterans

With retirement that ignites imagination.

Imagine.

That the idea of succession was real

And meant more than just the foolishness



Of a tussle for the presidency.

Emptied of its real meaning.

Imagine.

That the upcoming ones would learn

The same discipline.

That they would contest for leadership like the 1944 generation

Instead of wanting to lurch on predetermined slates and templates.

Imagine.

That the youth would not wait to be called in

That they would be responding to a calling.

No more prisoners of blue lights

But leading lights.

Imagine.

That the upcoming beautiful ones

Would look up to the sages and the referees.

Not for capture, factionalism, or patronage

But wisdom, questions, hunger.

Imagine.

What succession would mean

That veterans with Recognition of Prior Learning

Would build vast national OR Tambo Political Schools.

Would acquire more academic training

And begin to teach in our liberal institutions.

Imagine

The products of these schools:

The written word

The spoken word

The webinars

The conferences

The festivals - of ideas

The books, tweets, and status updates.

The poems, songs, and secrets!

The national dialogue…Imagine!

That it would be more than "phuma singene".

Imagine.

If that was the same attitude

Across sectors… political and parties.

Imagine.

That these schools would be open and welcoming

Melting pots of competing ideas

Allowing lectures by all parties and folk.

That the ANC would dream beyond nostalgia.

That the DA would defy race and class.

That the EFF would gesture beyond posture.

Imagine.

That the youth would imagine

A future brighter than the struggle could dream of.

That they would like Amartya Sen, imagine Development as Freedom.

And not just the comfort of the professions, equity, and rent-seeking.

Imagine.

That the forebears – their struggle for freedom

Meant an investment for the future of African children

In the political education and consciousness of the new generation

That their retirement a blessing... not a burden.

Imagine.

That the time is now!

That imagination is real.

That the glory of the liberation struggle

Lies not in the past

But in the future – the one Ngcaweni kaGebashe said we chose.

Imagine that everyone would have their back eyes gawking at them.

