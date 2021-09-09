CT doctors recount agony of watching unvaccinated people fight for lives in ICU

As fake news and misunderstood science drives vaccine hesitancy and even denialism, Cape Town doctors have been speaking out, urging people to get vaccinated.

CAPE TOWN - Healthcare workers at Tygerberg Hospital have recounted the agony of watching unvaccinated patients fight for their lives in the ICU.

Since the pandemic started, more than 1,000 patients have been treated for COVID-19 pneumonia in Tygerberg Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Doctor Usha Lalla Many is the head of the hospital’s COVID-19 ICU. She said that the past year and a half had been heart-breaking.

“Nothing prepared us for the 36-year-old man two weeks ago who told us, ‘Dr Lalla, please save me. I’m getting married in two months’ time' and nothing prepared us for the pain and suffering as his family stood up to the gate, thanking us for what we’re doing.”

Physician and infectious diseases specialist, Arifa Parker, is also imploring the unvaccinated to trust the science.

“I don’t work for pharmaceutical companies and I have nothing to gain by urging you to vaccinate, except to save lives and prevent disabilities from this devastating infection.”

Doctors at the Western Cape’s other major academic hospital, Groote Schuur have also been driving the message home.

They’ve released an infographic showing a snapshot of admissions on 6 September that reveals that all the people they’re treating in the ICU and all those on ventilators were unvaccinated.

