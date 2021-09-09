CT businesses hope summer brings eased lockdown restrictions

Mike Schmidt and his wife opened their the Hout Bay Harbour Distillery – a world-class distillery in the heart of the historic harbour - in October 2019 after battling for two years to get their licence.

CAPE TOWN - As the summer season approaches, businesses in the tourism sector are hoping they won't be hit by stricter COVID-19 restrictions.

In Cape Town, officials launched a "pocket-friendly" campaign on Wednesday to attract more visitors to get the industry back on its feet.

Cape Town is one of the biggest tourism markets in the country but has been struck hard by the pandemic.

Mike Schmidt is the co-owner of Hout Bay Harbour Distillery – a world-class distillery in the heart of the historic harbour.

He was full of energy as he interacted with customers, but he scowled when the words ‘alcohol ban’ were mentioned.

Schmidt and his wife opened their small business in October 2019 after battling for two years to get their licence.

Then lockdown happened, bringing with it intermittent and crippling alcohol sale bans.

“I think the actions of this government have borderline criminal. You can’t shut an industry down and then offer no compensation for their loss.”

Schmidt believes if another similar ban is enforced, the business may not survive.

“If that happens, it’ll be the death of our little business for sure.”

Just next door at Urban Brewery, Geoff Roeloffze said he was also hoping for a better summer season this year.