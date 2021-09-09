COVID-19 cases in WC on a downward trend - provincial Health Dept

The provincial Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said that the province would only have exited the third wave once it reached a daily case load of 530 cases a day.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape health officials said that COVID-19 case numbers were continuing on a downward trend.

The provincial Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said that they were seeing an average of 1,505 new diagnoses each day. At the peak, it was around 3,500.

He added that hospital admissions and deaths had started to decrease more steadily.

"An average of 215 new admissions on a daily basis and around 65 deaths on a daily basis and that in comparison to the peak, we saw 362 new hospital admissions on a daily basis."

Kariem said that in the Cape Metro there'd been a 41% week-on-week decrease in cases.

"All sub-districts are seeing significant decreases; in the rural areas it's the same picture with a 34% decrease in the last week again across all the districts of the rural areas."

He said that the province would only have exited the third wave once it reached a daily caseload of 530 cases a day.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.