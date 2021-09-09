Christiana Hospital fire under investigation

Patients hospitalised at the facility when the blaze broke out on Wednesday have been transported to nearby medical centres.

CAPE TOWN - The North West Department of Health said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of a fire at the Christiana Hospital.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has visited the hospital to assess the fire damage.

“Many of the facilities have burned down. It doesn't look like there is anything to salvage at the moment. We recently upgraded a number of units, a number of them had new medical equipment, all those have been burned down,” said the department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane.

No injuries have been reported.