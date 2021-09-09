FFP: Fraser admission on Zuma parole confirms he gets preferential treatment

Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser admitted that he approved Zuma's medical parole, while the medical parole advisory board advised against it.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition political parties have weighed in on an admission by Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser that he rescinded the medical parole board's recommendation not to release Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

Calls are mounting for Fraser to release his reasons for this decision.

The former president had been serving a 15-month prison term for failing to appear before the state capture commission.

Last week, Zuma was granted medical parole.

The Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald said that it confirmed that Zuma receives preferential treatment.

"They should speedily look at the amendment of the relevant legislation where the commissioner of Correctional Services has the power to give parole in certain cases. He should not be in a position to make a decision on his or her own, they should follow the procedures of the parole board."

Meanwhile, the UDM's Bantu Holomisa doesn't believe that Fraser took this decision on his own.

"The minister and the president must confirm that they were not involved in issuing instructions to Fraser. So in other words, this is nothing else but a political directive."

