Boxing champ Holyfield to face UFC champ Belfort in the ring

Triller Fight Club Legends 2 JOHANNESBURG - Former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Evander ‘The Real Deal’ Holyfield will face former UFC champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort on Saturday in the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2 at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, in Hollywood. The professional boxing match between Belfort and Holyfield will be contested over eight two-minute rounds in the heavyweight division. According to MMA Fighting, all professional rules will apply to the bout. Holyfield, 58, hasn’t competed since picking up a 10th round TKO win over Brian Nielsen over a decade ago. Evander Holyfield, 58, on the pads ahead of his fight vs Vitor Belfort on Saturday



“I feel good about it. I was training and was in shape enough that I feel that I could do it," Holyfield told MMA Fighting.

“They talked to my manager and he said, ‘Let me ask Evander.’ I said I would do it, and then I had to ask the question: ‘How in the world was this guy gonna do this with Oscar and then come in and do it with me? Does he know that we’re different?'"

‘The Real Deal’ will step into the ring after boxing great Oscar De La Hoya was forced out of a one-off comeback bout because of COVID-19.

But the bout has been moved from Los Angeles' Staples Center to Florida after California boxing authorities refused to sanction a battle between Brazilian mixed martial arts star Belfort and former heavyweight world champion Holyfield -- who will be a month shy of his 59th birthday on fight night.

Holyfield hasn't fought since 2011, but he had signed to fight Kevin McBride earlier this year -- with a possible future fight against his old nemesis Mike Tyson on the horizon.

After the proposed McBride fight failed to materialise, Holyfield posted on Instagram in August that he'd been "training hard for months" and added: "I promise my fans I will step back in the ring at least one more time before I lay my gloves to rest for good."

