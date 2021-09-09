Bok centre Am wary of wounded Wallabies

Lukhanyo Am was speaking to media in a press conference ahead of South Africa’s first Test against the Wallabies on the away leg of the Rugby Championship tournament.

CAPE TOWN - "I was in the right position at the right time," said Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am about that magic try-saving turnover against Argentina in the first leg of the Rugby Championship held in Gqeberha.

At only 27-years-old, Am has become one of South Africa’s (and the world's) best outside centres, partnering beautifully with Damian de Allende in the midfield ever since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He is a player that’s been mentioned in the same breath as some of the greats, like Jean de Villiers and Jacque Fourie. Am goes about his work silently, but effectively – brilliant on defence, reads the game well and is there to make those magic moments happen - just like that day in Gqeberha, where the ball was suddenly in the safety of his arms, stopping Los Pumas from scoring a try.

Am was speaking to media in a press conference ahead of South Africa’s first Test against the Wallabies on the away leg of the Rugby Championship tournament. The Boks are looking to continue their excellent run of form after back-to-back wins over Argentina.

On his centre pairing with De Allende: "I’ve played with Doogz [De Allende] now for just over two years and I think over the years, and the Test matches we’ve played together, I’ve gained a bit of experience. We’ve got to kind of learn and feed off each other and I think that’s one of the key things.

"We try to give the best that we can towards the team. It’s really working well, because as a team I think we are really aligned, and we know what we are good at, and you know what you need to work on. We are always keeping each other on our toes," Am said.

The Wallabies have lost three games on the trot to the All Blacks in the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the table.

Despite that, Am said that they would not be underestimating the Australians: "I think they have a fairly balanced side. There are guys with experience and there are a couple of new guys in the group. But it means nothing, in a way, because you can never underestimate your opponents or use that against them."

This weekend’s Rugby Championship action (Sunday, 12 September):

New Zealand vs Argentina – 09:05am

Australia vs South Africa – 12:05pm

