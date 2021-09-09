Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup

South Africa will open their World Cup campaign against Australia on 23 October.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

Temba Bavuma will captain the side in what will be his first major world event at the helm since his permanent appointment earlier this year.

The team announced will also be the team that will take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming three-match T20 International series in Colombo from 10 to 14 September, with the exception of Lungi Ngidi who has joined his IPL team, the Chennai Super Kings, to complete the CSA return to play protocols and to acclimatise to the conditions of the UAE before the start of that tournament. They will be led by Keshav Maharaj, who took over the captaincy on an interim basis from Bavuma after the skipper fractured his right thumb in the first One-Day International (ODI) last week.

“The National Selection Panel and I are extremely excited to announce this squad, which we believe is a world-beating squad. It has been a busy last few months for the Proteas and we have had enough time to assess our options and we are pleased with the outcome,” said CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpisang.

Mpitsang added: “We are confident that we have a well-balanced and well thought out World Cup squad, with reserve players that are more than capable and up to the job if called up for it. The team has blossomed well under the leadership of Temba Bavuma and we look forward to seeing his return to the international stage once he is fully recovered from injury”.

Full squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Traveling Reserves:

Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Lizaad Williams.

