ANC fires Carl Niehaus

Niehaus has been on a collision cause with the governing party and the last straw for the ANC came when he sent out a press release inviting journalists to come witness him opening a case of theft against senior officials over the non-payment of salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has fired long-serving member Carl Niehaus, who was employed in secretary-general Ace Magashule’s office.

Niehaus, who is also a strong ally of former President Jacob Zuma, has been on a collision cause with the governing party.

The last straw for the ANC came when he sent out a press release inviting journalists to come witness him opening a case of theft against senior officials over the non-payment of salaries.

Earlier on Thursday, the ANC gave Niehaus until 4pm to explain why he should not be dismissed, but he scoffed at this, warning his employer that firing him would be illegal.

But now the ANC has forged ahead with its threat and in a letter seen by Eyewitness News, the party said that it disagreed with his views and was willing to challenge them in an appropriate forum.

Niehaus is one of the party’s many frustrated employees who have been affected by the months-long non-payment of salaries.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.