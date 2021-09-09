393 political parties did not respond to call to declare private donations - IEC

Releasing its first quarterly report in terms of the act on Thursday, the IEC revealed that only three parties – the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA – had declared receiving qualifying donations to the value of more than R30 million.

CAPE TOWN - Not all political parties responded to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s call to declare private donations of more than R100 000, as required by the Political Party Funding Act.

The act came into effect in April and affects all registered political parties, whether they have elected representatives or not.

Releasing its first quarterly report in terms of the act on Thursday, the IEC revealed that only three parties – the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA – had declared receiving qualifying donations to the value of more than R30 million.

The ANC reported receiving just over R10.7m, the DA just under R16m, while ActionSA declared direct donations totaling R3.3m.

IEC chief executive for party funding, George Mahlangu, said that when the IEC’s report was compiled, South Africa had 504 registered political parties.

Only three – the ANC, the DA and ActionSA – reported getting donations worth more than R100 000, while 108 parties told the IEC that they had received no donations of that size and had nothing to declare.

"Three hundred and ninety-three political parties did not respond to our correspondence," Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu was asked what would happen to parties who ignored the commission’s request to declare: "Until a complaint is brought to our attention that a political party received a donation and has not done the necessary declaration, the action that the commission will take is to communicate to those political parties around the requirements of declaration."

Mahlangu said that crowdfunding, something that the ANC is using to boost its campaign coffers, is subject to the same rules and that donations of more than R100,000 have to be declared.

