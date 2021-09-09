Go

253 more COVID deaths take SA’s toll to 84,152

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country's known death toll to 84,152 and the caseload to 2 836 773.

FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Two hundred and fifty-three more people have died while 7,338 tests have come back positive.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country's known death toll to 84,152 and the caseload to 2 836 773.

The health department said that as of Wednesday, 14 126 008 vaccines had been administered since the rollout began earlier this year.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2 618 386 with a recovery rate of 92.3%.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA