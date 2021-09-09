11% of Gauteng residents lost a job during pandemic - survey

The overall quality of life in Gauteng has decreased, thanks to COVID-19, the latest Quality of Life Survey found.

The latest Quality of Life Survey, conducted by the Gauteng City-Region Observatory, has found that in many ways, the province is falling short on improving the lives of its residents.

This is in services including health, safety, management and job creation, reversing at least six years of progress.

For the first time, Gauteng has recorded a drop in the overall quality of life, with deepening levels of poverty and inequality.

The sixth Quality of Life Survey, which is conducted every year, goes into great detail about the impact of the pandemic.

It found that 4% of residents were forced to close a business permanently, while 11% lost a job.

But even more worrying, of those who had lost a job or closed a business, 50% have been unable to find new work.

Research director, Graeme Gotz, said that the overall impact of all these changes was shown by the Quality of Life Index, which had fallen from 64 to 61.

"This time round, we've seen a drop of three points down to 61 out of 100. Now that may not seem like a lot but I can assure you that an overall drop of 64 down to 61 is a very serious weakening in the overall measuring of the quality of life in Gauteng."

Since the survey was conducted, Gauteng has experienced a brutal third wave of COVID-19 infections and civil unrest, possibly worsening the situation.

