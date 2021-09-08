Woman hit by stray bullet fired during Maphatsoe funeral feels lucky to be alive

Margaret Holloway is recovering at Helen Joseph Hospital, but doctors have told her the bullet lodged in her leg would have to stay there for the rest of her life because it was too risky to remove it.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of an elderly Joburg woman who was struck by a bullet, allegedly fired during Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral, said she considered herself lucky to be alive.

Holloway was enjoying the sunlight at her old age home on Sunday in Westdene when she was hit by the bullet. It was only when she felt a burning sensation in her leg, that she realised something was wrong.

Police are now investigating a case of attempted murder.

The 75-year-old's sister, Dawn Weatherall, believes if the bullet struck just one second before she stood up, the family would be telling a different story.

She told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that her sibling felt a strange sensation in her lower leg, which left her unable to walk.

She then crawled into the house but passed out and hit her head. When Holloway regained consciousness, she managed to call for help.

Weatherall said while she was grateful that her sister was alive, she was angry about what happened.

“So she's got to go through all this pain, all this time for some idiots, who don’t want to conform with the laws and rules and regulations in the country.”

The family is now considering legal options while police investigate a case of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm.

