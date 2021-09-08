Time to lift the national state of disaster, Winde tells Ramaphosa

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also wants the national government to look into digital alternatives to confirm vaccination status.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told President Cyril Ramaphosa that it was time to lift the state of disaster.

During a meeting of the president's coordinating council on Tuesday, Winde said he wanted a better COVID-19 management system to be implemented to reduce pressures on the economy.

He said there shouldn't be a one size fits all approach to implementing restrictions.

Instead, he said they should be implemented in line with the ability of each province's health system's to cope with cases.

"As our last meeting with our economic sector and our health sector, our position stands that we have come off the peak; we need to reduce our level in order to balance lives and livelihood. I also believe we can end the national state of disaster, we need to lift this regulation."

Winde also wants the national government to look into digital alternatives to confirm vaccination status.

"I also call for an app system so we can record our vaccinations on our phones, on an electronic system, on a database that is linked to a EVDS, we also need to record exactly the same way should we need to have a COVID-19 test and that data can be stored in exactly the same way on an app."

South Africa remains under adjusted level 3 of the national state of disaster.

Restrictions are, however, expected to be relaxed when the president next addresses the nation following a series of meetings between the national coronavirus command council, religious groups and political parties.

