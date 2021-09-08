Theatre, wards and patient records destroyed in Christiana Hospital fire Patients were earlier evacuated from the hospital and no injuries or deaths were reported. North West

Christiana Hospital fire JOHANNESBURG - The operational areas of the Christiana Hospital in the North West which include wards, patient records and the theatre have been destroyed in Wednesday’s fire. Patients were earlier evacuated from the hospital and no injuries or deaths were reported. #ChristianaHospital Lekgethwane says patients hospitalized at the time the fire broke out, have been evacuated and moved to nearby healthcare facilities. No injuries have been recorded. KB pic.twitter.com/wqrpHoSD30 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2021

Officials responded to the hospital fire as another blaze was being investigated at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A total of 18 patients were successfully moved from Christiana Hospital to neighbouring health facilities.

Chairperson of the health and social development portfolio committee in the provincial legislature, Gavin Edward, described the blaze as devastating.

“It’s very devastating, especially for that community. I think it’s very tragic to lose such a resource in that area.”

Meanwhile, authorities in Mahikeng are looking into the cause of a fire at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel where it's understood that Deputy Agriculture Minister Rosemary Capa was among the guests staying there.

