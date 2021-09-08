Striking ANC staff reject party's proposals over pay demands

The party’s most senior leaders are now expected to meet staff representatives on Thursday to find solutions to the months long issue of non-payment of salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) officials have been sent back to the drawing board after failing to produce proposals that speak directly to the demands of staffers who are striking over pay.



The party’s most senior leaders are now expected to meet staff representatives on Thursday to find solutions to the months-long issue of non-payment of salaries.



A meeting between the two on Tuesday resolved that the officials needed to revise its response as it was too broad.

Staffers who have been on a go-slow have had to contend with months of late or non-payment of salaries, with their pensions also affected by the party’s cash flow troubles.

ALSO READ:

- KENNETH MOKGATLHE: This is why SA can’t afford for the ANC to not pay its staff

- ANC staff on salary non-payment: They had more than enough time to resolve this



The ANC has been crowdfunding to raise money, it’s also blamed the Party Funding Act for some of its financial woes.

Talks between ANC staffers and the party’s officials will have to continue after workers rejected a presentation on the way forward by treasurer Paul Mashatile.

Mandla Qwane, a member of the committee representing staffers, said that they felt officials did not speak to the demands handed over to the ANC leadership.

“The response from the DG was broad and did not zoom into our demands item by item, hence it was agreed that they will need to go back and will come back to us tomorrow.”

The ANC has been experiencing cash flow problems, which has resulted in its own staffers embarking on pickets and go-slows.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against the governing party’s top officials accusing them of failing to pay UIF contributions on behalf of their workers in spite of deducting these from their salaries.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.