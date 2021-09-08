South Africa rugby team to play Australia

Scrumhalves Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies and flank Marco van Staden are back from injury as Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made 13 changes to his matchday squad for the match

BRISBANE - South Africa announced its team on Wednesday for their third round Rugby Championship clash with Australia at the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Scrumhalves Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies and flank Marco van Staden are back from injury as Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made 13 changes to his matchday squad for the match – seven in the starting lineup and six on the replacements bench.

South Africa (15-1)

Willie le Roux; Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Damian Willemse

