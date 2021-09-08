SA’s COVID death toll rises to 83,899
The health department said over that same period, 5,372 tests had come back positive as well, taking the total number of cases to 2 829 435.
JOHANNESBURG – Two hundred and eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 83,899.
Government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December and so far, 13 892 301 shots have been administered.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 829 435 with 5 372 new cases reported. Today 282 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 83 899 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 610 300 with a recovery rate of 92,3% pic.twitter.com/cmrCFqugJqDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) September 7, 2021
