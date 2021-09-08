Go

SA’s COVID death toll rises to 83,899

The health department said over that same period, 5,372 tests had come back positive as well, taking the total number of cases to 2 829 435.

Health officials at the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra on 31 March 2020 testing neighbours of a man who tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/Eyewitness News
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Two hundred and eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 83,899.

Government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December and so far, 13 892 301 shots have been administered.

