SA’s COVID death toll rises to 83,899

JOHANNESBURG – Two hundred and eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 83,899.

The health department said over that same period, 5,372 tests had come back positive as well, taking the total number of cases to 2 829 435.

Government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December and so far, 13 892 301 shots have been administered.