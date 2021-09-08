RTMC clarifies driving licence fee proposal not an additional cost

Thousands of motorists have been fighting an uphill battle just to renew their licences, with corruption, terrible services and red tape causing massive backlogs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has reiterated that it had not proposed an additional cost of R250 for motorists to obtain vehicle licences.

The entity clarified that it was just another way of paying for the same service, except that this would be online.

The proposal, which was gazetted by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula last week, has caused an uproar, including from organisations such as Outa and the Automobile Association (AA).

They assert that the fee amounts to extortion and is merely implemented to secure online booking slots.

The RTMC has conceded that the proposal could have been better phrased to avoid confusion.

But as spokesperson Simon Zwane explains, motorists have always been required to pay R250 for the issuing of drivers licence cards upon renewal.

"It's an existing fee that you are already paying but now to make life easier for licence holders and to improve convenience but if they choose to still pay at a driver's licence centre, that means they queue for a long time or them at the DLT. That's all that there is to it."

The AA's Layton Beard has launched an online petition to challenge the proposal.

"We've looked at what we have in terms of what has been put out there and based on that we then make a judgement call. And based on that, it's very clear that you're going to be paying R250 to make a booking in addition to paying R250 payment for a credit card."

