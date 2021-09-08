Rescue teams not giving up on finding Khomanani Mawa

From what specialist teams on the ground have said, the search for Khomanani Mawa may not be concluded as soon as they had hoped.

JOHANNESBURG - Three days after six-year-old Khomanani Mawa was allegedly pushed into an open manhole in Orange Farm, in southern Johannesburg, rescue teams are Wednesday not giving up in their quest to find him.

The last sighting of the little boy was on Sunday when he was playing with his friends not far from his home.

It was initially said that he fell into the manhole by accident, but Emfuleni Mayor Gift Moerane said he’d been told otherwise.

From what specialist teams on the ground have said, the search for Mawa may not be concluded as soon as they had hoped.

But they’re determined and will ramp up their efforts for the next phase.

Moerane was on the scene on Tuesday: “They will bring the cameras again to check if maybe... is there any point where maybe he could be trapped. The sniffing dogs can be utilised as a last resort.”

The complex operation has required that several other manholes be dismantled to ensure the unblocking of the underground system and better flow of water.

The exercise has so far stretched from Orange Farm to Evaton, a few kilometres away.

