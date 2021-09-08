Go

PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

Picture: Unsplash.
Picture: Unsplash.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 7 September 2021:

PowerBall: 02, 11, 13, 19, 40 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 09, 13, 36, 43, 49 PB: 10

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA