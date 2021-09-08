Paarl man accused of murdering, burning girlfriend’s body to apply for bail
Sithobele Qebe was arrested after a body was found near the railway tracks over the weekend and he appeared in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend and then burning her body at Mbekweni train station in Paarl will apply for bail.
DNA has not yet confirmed the identity of that body, but it's strongly believed that it is 27-year-old Siphokazi Booi, who was last seen by her family on Thursday.
Qebe stood in the dock with his hands folded in front of him.
He did not once look back at grieving family members or Mbekweni residents.
When he was apprehended for allegedly killing Booi he was already facing another charge related to her assault last month.
The two cases will now be joined.
Qebe has opted to appoint a Legal aid lawyer to represent him and intends applying for bail.
The case is going to be referred to the director of public prosecutions for a decision on whether the matter will be transferred to the regional court or the High Court.
Qebe will be back in court on Monday.
