Paarl man accused of murdering, burning girlfriend’s body to apply for bail

Sithobele Qebe was arrested after a body was found near the railway tracks over the weekend and he appeared in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend and then burning her body at Mbekweni train station in Paarl will apply for bail.

Sithobele Qebe was arrested after a body was found near the railway tracks over the weekend and he appeared in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

DNA has not yet confirmed the identity of that body, but it's strongly believed that it is 27-year-old Siphokazi Booi, who was last seen by her family on Thursday.

Qebe stood in the dock with his hands folded in front of him.

He did not once look back at grieving family members or Mbekweni residents.