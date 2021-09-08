Nothing to salvage at Christiana Hospital after fire - NW Health Dept

CAPE TOWN - The North West Health Department said that many parts of the Christiana Hospital had been destroyed in a blaze.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha on Wednesday afternoon visited the 96-bed facility to assess the damage following the fire on Wednesday morning.

At the time of the fire, patients hospitalised at the facility were evacuated and transported to nearby healthcare facilities.