Nothing to salvage at Christiana Hospital after fire - NW Health Dept
CAPE TOWN - The North West Health Department said that many parts of the Christiana Hospital had been destroyed in a blaze.
Health MEC Madoda Sambatha on Wednesday afternoon visited the 96-bed facility to assess the damage following the fire on Wednesday morning.
At the time of the fire, patients hospitalised at the facility were evacuated and transported to nearby healthcare facilities.
MEC Madoda Sambatha have arrived in Christiana Hospital to assess the level of damages caused by fire this morning. All patients have been evacuated to other health facilities. No reports of injuries or deaths as a result of the fire. pic.twitter.com/sqPTtcAOm8North West Health (@NorthWestDOH) September 8, 2021
Department spokesperson, Tebogo Lekgethwane, said that no injuries had been reported.
"It doesn't look like there's anything to salvage at the moment. We recently upgraded a number of units a number of wards had new medical equipment. All those have burned down."
Lekgethwane said that the department was expecting a report on the matter in due course.
"We'll have to wait for a report because there should be an investigation that will determine the cause and cost of the damages."
