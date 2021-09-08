NDZ: Ramaphosa busy with consultations ahead of lockdown announcement

There have already been media reports suggesting that the president could soon announce the enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown alert level2, easing gathering rules and curfew among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was consulting with different sections of society in light of the local government elections campaigning season.

The minister announced earlier that the elections will be held on 1 November following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s application that the polls be postponed to next February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dlamini-Zuma said that although the president and Cabinet were guided by the pandemic on whether to ease lockdown restrictions, the president would be making an announcement soon.

“There are also consultations that need to take place on with political parties, we’ve consulted the provinces already. But there needs to be consultation with traditional leaders, religious leaders so that when the president speaks to the nation, those consultations would have taken place.”

However, she said that political parties would have to hold their campaigns for the elections in line with restrictions.

“Even when they have meetings, there may be numbers that are allowed indoors and outdoors, wearing of masks and social distancing, etc. They may campaign and go door to door, but they have to keep to the protocols.”

Some parties have expressed fears that they may face campaigning limitations with social, political and cultural gatherings limited to 50 people or less for indoor venues and 100 people or less for outdoor venues during the current adjusted level 3 regulations.

