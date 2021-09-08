Go

Municipal workers retrieve child's body from Evaton sewerage system

The body is suspected to be that of six-year-old Khomanani Mawa, who fell into an open manhole on Sunday.

A six-year-old boy fell into this manhole on 5 September 2021 in Orange Farm. The boy and other children were said to be playing at the manhole. Search and rescue teams had yet to find the boy on 6 September 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - The body of a young boy has been pulled from flowing sewage along the same stream in Evaton where rescue teams have been searching for six-year-old Khomanani Mawa since Sunday.

Mawa fell into an open manhole a few kilometres away in Orange Farm while playing with friends four days ago.

His family believes that it was no accident and that he was pushed into the chamber.

Specialist teams were brought in to look for the grade R pupil, dismantling several other manholes in their quest to access the underground system.

The issues of open manholes and general maintenance of infrastructure have been raised for years in the area and residents have appealed to government to do more.

