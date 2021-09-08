Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire

Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - North West firefighters are battling a blaze at a well-known hotel in Mahikeng.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the flames but as soon as its extinguished, police said they would investigate.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said: “We are aware if the incident and we can confirm that our members are there together with firefighters who are trying their best to put the blaze out. We also don’t have details on people who were inside yet.”

