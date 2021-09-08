Mfuleni community leader urges residents to stop mob attacks

The victims - between the ages of 15 and 23 - were killed by a mob who'd accused them of robbery.

CAPE TOWN - A Mfuleni community leader has pleaded with residents not to take the law into their own hands.

The search for the bodies of four youths killed in a mob attack enters its fourth day on Wednesday.

The victims - between the ages of 15 and 23 - were killed by a mob who'd accused them of robbery.

After they were murdered, their bodies were hurled into a river running through a local informal settlement.

The community leader, who's asked to remain anonymous, said he understood residents had had enough of crime but they had to trust the police to do their work.

He said if the victims had in fact stolen from locals, they should have caught them and taken them to the local police station or their parents instead of killing them.

"They're fed up of crime but anyway we don't promote that if you do something wrong to me, I must kill you; it's unacceptable"

The man was one of several community members who'd gathered on the banks of a river as police divers scoured the water for the bodies.

One of the victim's mother sat on a tyre staring at the water, praying for any sign of her son. She had been sitting at that spot since Saturday.

Police have discovered two other bodies. But they are not linked to the vigilante attack and have not yet been identified.