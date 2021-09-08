Metrorail: 26 suspects arrested recently for cable theft, vandalism in WC

Between mid-August and early this month, the rail operator and police have been busy cracking down on crime affecting train operations.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail said 26 suspects had been arrested over the past several weeks for cable theft and vandalism among other offences in the Western Cape.

Between mid-August and early this month, the rail operator and police have been busy cracking down on crime affecting train operations.

The arrests were made across Cape Town at various train stations including Klapmuts, Pentech, Kensington, Stellenbosch and Philippi.

Over the past three days, more people have been nabbed in Parow and Bellville.

In one recent incident, Western Cape security patrol teams responded to a massive fire at the Regional Train Control Centre and a substation in Bellville.



Three suspects were burning copper cables and two of them were apprehended.

Another two suspects were arrested after community members tipped off authorities about cables being dug up at Oostersee Station - a vandalism hotspot.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.